Marte went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, double, walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Marte came through at the plate and reached base three times on a day in which the Diamondbacks mustered only seven total baserunners. The 25-year-old is slashing .263/.313/.525 with seven home runs through 30 games.

