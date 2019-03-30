Marte started at second base and went 0-for-6 with an RBI in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings over the Dodgers.

Marte has made one start in center field and one at second base. He's expected to see most of his time in center field, but there will be nights when manager Torey Lovullo wants to get Jarrod Dyson in the lineup, so expect Marte to move around to accommodate those managerial decisions. Thus far, Marte is hitless in nine at-bats but does have an RBI in each contest.