Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Starts at second base
Marte started at second base and went 0-for-6 with an RBI in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings over the Dodgers.
Marte has made one start in center field and one at second base. He's expected to see most of his time in center field, but there will be nights when manager Torey Lovullo wants to get Jarrod Dyson in the lineup, so expect Marte to move around to accommodate those managerial decisions. Thus far, Marte is hitless in nine at-bats but does have an RBI in each contest.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Looks like full-time center fielder•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Usage clarified•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Remains in CF mix•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Impacted by Jones signing•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Excels in leadoff role•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Expected to play center field•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...