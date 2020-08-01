Marte started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Marte started at second base the first seven games before moving to shortstop Friday. The regular starter at short, the slumping Nick Ahmed, was given an off day. Marte's one of the few Diamondback hitters making consistent contact to start the season. He's hit in seven of the first eight games, including multiple hits in four of them, with four extra-base hits and a slash of .344/.371/.531.