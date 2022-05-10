Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 win over the Marlins.
Marte's sixth-inning blast was the game-deciding hit, as he continued to put a season-opening slump in the past. He's hit safely in nine straight game (13-for-32, .406), including an extra-base hit in eight of those contests. The improved bat may also have calmed him in the field, where he ranks lower half among second baseman in outs above average and success rate, per MLB's Baseball Savant. That calm was evidenced by a game-ending double play on a ball hit sharply to his left -- the kind of play he hadn't made on multiple occasions over the past month.