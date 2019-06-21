Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Stays hot

Marte went 4-for-6 with two doubles and a run scored in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Rockies.

Marte may be the hottest hitter in baseball right now. He's recorded multiple hits in five straight games, going 15-for-23 with three double, three home runs and seven runs scored. Marte is cruising toward a potential All-Star bid with a team-high .932 OPS and 3.4 WAR.