Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Stays hot
Marte went 4-for-6 with two doubles and a run scored in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Rockies.
Marte may be the hottest hitter in baseball right now. He's recorded multiple hits in five straight games, going 15-for-23 with three double, three home runs and seven runs scored. Marte is cruising toward a potential All-Star bid with a team-high .932 OPS and 3.4 WAR.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Power show continues•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Slams two homers•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Homers again•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Gets involved in home-run fest•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Sets new career best•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Blasts mammoth home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...