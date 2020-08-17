Marte went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Padres.
Marte failed to extend his RBI streak Sunday but did steal his first base in 22 games. He swiped 10 bags in 144 games during his breakout 2019 season. The hot-hitting second baseman is 11-for-26 with six RBI over the last six games. Marte is a fixture atop the order, batting either leadoff or second in every game.
