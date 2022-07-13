Marte was given a rest day Tuesday, one day after legging out a double-play groundball, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. He was available off the bench.

Limited to designated hitter the last three weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury that continues to linger, Marte hustled to avoid grounding into a double play Monday, which may have been the reason for Tuesday's off day. "He's giving it all he can," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "We're trying to have him slow down, but he gave us everything he could. It was a big, big play. You know, we talked about winning inches here. That was one." Lovullo mentioned earlier this week that Marte may get back onto the field in a game before the All-Star break.