Marte went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 6-2 win over Atlanta.

Marte's first-inning single extended a hit streak to 10 consecutive games, during which he's 14-for-41 with four doubles and eight runs scored. The double gives him 17, ranking him tied for fourth in MLB. He's still below career norms in the major percentage categories, but that just speaks to the depth he fell during an April that saw him slash .146/.211/.256. The 28-year-old flipped the script in May with a line of .360/.424/.539 while putting together hitting streaks of nine and 10 games.