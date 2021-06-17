Marte went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss against the Giants.

Marte has recorded two-hit performances in three of his last four contests, and he ended an eight-game drought without extra-base hits after hitting a two-run double in the top of the sixth. The seven-year veteran is having another strong year at the plate and is hitting .347 with a .391 on-base percentage -- both figures would represent career-best marks for him if he's able to maintain it the rest of the way.