Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Successful in return

Marte returned to the lineup and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Monday's 8-5 win over the Dodgers.

Marte started at second base after missing two consecutive games with a hamstring injury and extended his hitting streak to seven games. All seven games during the streak have been multi-hit performances, as Marte has gone 19-for-29 with seven extra-base hits, four RBI and nine runs scored.