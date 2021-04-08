Marte exited Wednesday's game at Colorado with an apparent right hamstring injury, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old pulled up and appeared to grab at his right hamstring during the sixth inning, and he was subsequently helped off the field by training staff. Marte entered Wednesday's contest 12-for-23 with two homers and four doubles through five games, and it would be an enormous loss for the Diamondbacks should he be forced to miss time.
