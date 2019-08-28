Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Suffers injury on homer

Marte exited Tuesday's game against the Giants after limping around the bases on a solo home run, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Marte crushed a solo homer 437 feet to right-center field during the fifth inning, but he struggled to make it around the bases and subsequently left the contest. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 25-year-old will have Wednesday's scheduled off day to recover before potentially missing additional time.