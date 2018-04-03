Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Supplies three hits Monday
Marte went 3-for-7 with a pair of triples, a run and an RBI in Monday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers in 15 innings.
Marte did most of his damage early in the contest, recording the triples in back-to-back at-bats in the third and fourth inning off Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu. Perhaps more notable than Marte's solid showing at the plate was the fact that he was deployed in the two hole for the second time this season in which the Diamondbacks have opposed a left-handed starter. Look for Marte to again occupy prime real estate in the lineup Tuesday when the Diamondbacks face southpaw Clayton Kershaw.
