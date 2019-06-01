Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Swats 13th homer
Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.
The switch hitter was red hot to close the books on the month of May, slashing .378/.396/.756 over the last 10 games with four homers, eight RBI and 10 runs. Marte now has 13 home runs on the year -- one shy of the career high he established in 2018 -- and his .863 OPS is nearly 100 points better than last season's career-best mark as well.
-
