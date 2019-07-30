Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Swats 23rd homer
Marte went 2-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 11-6 loss to the Marlins.
The 25-year-old remains on fire to begin the second half. Marte is now slashing .373/.479/.678 in 16 games since the All-Star break with three homers, 12 RBI and 12 runs, and on the season he now has 23 home runs, 65 RBI and 70 runs -- all career highs.
