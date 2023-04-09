Marte went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and three total runs in Saturday's 12-8 win over the Dodgers.

Los Angeles took a four-run lead after the first half-inning, but Arizona began to claw back in the bottom of the frame when Marte scored following a one-out double. The Diamondbacks then claimed the lead in the second when Marte's two-run shot made it 5-4. The second baseman's big game raised his season slash line to .243/.263/.459, and he's now gotten at least one hit in six straight games.