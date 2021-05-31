Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a second run scored in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Cardinals.

Marte is dialing in his swing after missing six weeks with a hamstring injury. Sunday's long ball was his first since returning to the active roster May 19, and the outfielder is 7-for-23 (.304) with five RBI and five runs over the last six games.