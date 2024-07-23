Marte went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 10-4 loss to the Royals.

Marte gave the Diamondbacks an early lead with a two-run homer in the third inning, but it fell apart after that. The blast was Marte's 20th, the second consecutive season with at least 20 homers. The second baseman is slashing .310/.403/.466 with three home runs and 10 RBI over 15 games in the month of July.