Marte went 1-for-1 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's spring game against Cleveland.

Marte went deep for the third time this spring, leading off the bottom half of the first inning, the sixth time over 13 games he's batted leadoff. He's also made six starts as the second batter in the order. Marte appears poised to return to his 2019 form; he's 12-for-34 with five doubles, three home runs, six RBI, five walks and 11 runs scored. Additionally, per David Adler of MLB.com, Marte's tied for the spring lead with five balls leaving his bat at 110 MPH or higher.