Marte went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and a stolen base in a 10-5 loss to San Diego on Sunday.

Marte doubled and stole third in the first inning and later tacked on a walk in the eighth. Arizona's best player had reached base just once through the first three games of the season and it was even more encouraging to see Marte active on the bases after only 3 steals across 135 games in 2020 and 2021 combined.