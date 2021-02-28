Marte has been fielding grounders at shortstop early in camp, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Nick Ahmed is entrenched at shortstop, but manager Torey Lovullo wants to determine who will backup at shortstop when Ahmed is off. Marte has appeared in 270 games at shortstop in the majors, so this is not about seeing if he can handle the position but rather if others can't handle the job. Other backup candidates for Ahmed include Josh Rojas and Andy Young. Marte is expected to see most of his time at second base or center field this season.