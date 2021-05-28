Marte isn't starting Friday's game against the Cardinals.
Marte will get a breather after he went 4-for-13 with two runs, an RBI and a walk across the last three games. Tim Locastro will start in center field and bat eighth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not starting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Bats leadoff Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Returns to action•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Back from injured list Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Begins rehab stint•