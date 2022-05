Marte is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Marte will sit for the second time this season after going 3-for-26 with a solo home run and no other RBI while starting each of Arizona's last seven games. The poor stretch at the plate was a continuance of a rough start to the season for Marte, who enters Monday's contest with a .151/.213/.279 slash line across 94 plate appearances.