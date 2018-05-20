Marte is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

We may see this more often in the days and weeks ahead with Jake Lamb supplanting Daniel Descalso at third base. Descalso has been one of the team's most consistent hitters to this point, so he will continue to play, seemingly at Marte's expense. Marte is batting just .218/.317/.273 in May.

