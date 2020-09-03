Marte is not in Thursday's lineup against the Dodgers.
Now that the Diamondbacks have thrown in the towel on the season, we could see Marte get a maintenance day here and there to give the team's prospects more opportunities to show what they can do down the stretch. Tim Locastro will get the start in center field while leading off against lefty Clayton Kershaw.
