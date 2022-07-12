Marte is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.

Daulton Varsho will step in as Arizona's designated hitter, the spot Marte has exclusively occupied since returning to action June 21 after a stint on the injured list due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Manager Torey Lovullo recently suggested that Marte could soon be ready to play second base, with the Diamondbacks ideally breaking him back into the infield at some point over their final few games before the All-Star break.