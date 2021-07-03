Marte (hamstring) took at-bats in a live batting practice session Friday but did not run out of the batter's box, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Marte, who was placed on the injured list earlier in the week, is trying to stay sharp while recovering from his second IL stay due to balky hamstrings.
