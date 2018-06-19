Marte went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Monday in the Diamondbacks' 7-4 win over the Angels.

The long ball was Marte's fifth of 2018, matching the career-high total he supplied last season. Four of those homers have come in June, with Marte rebounding from a wretched first two months of the campaign to rediscover the emerging power he flashed in the second half of 2017. In addition to the four homers, Marte has added eight more extra-base hits this month, making him an appealing pickup for fantasy owners looking to wring more power out of their middle-infield spots.