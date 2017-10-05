Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Triples twice in wild-card win
Marte (hamstring) went 3-for-5 with two triples, a run and an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 11-8 win over the Rockies on Wednesday in the National League wild-card game.
Though a hamstring injury forced Marte to exit early in the Diamondbacks' regular-season finale against the Royals on Sunday, a couple days off before the wild-card game was all he needed to heal up. Marte then came up big in the first playoff game of his career, becoming the first player in MLB postseason history to triple twice in the same game since 1993. With Chris Owings (finger) still on the mend and not expected to join the active roster for the Diamondbacks' divisional series matchup with the Dodgers, it's expected that Marte will be in store for a full slate for starts at shortstop.
