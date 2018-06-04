Marte went 2-for-2 with a triple, double, RBI and run scored Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 6-1 win over the Marlins.

Though he didn't start Sunday's contest, Marte made a big impact off the bench and has now compiled seven extra-base hits in his last six games. That represents more than 40 percent of Marte's total for the season, with the 24-year-old maintaining a lowly .299 slugging percentage prior to the recent power binge. Before reverting to a groundball-heavy batting profile in the first two months of the current campaign, Marte demonstrated growth as a slugger in the second half of the 2017 season, so there's at least some precedent for his performance over the last week. Fantasy players in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues in search of middle-infield help could do worse than rolling the dice on Marte while he seems to have unlocked more power.