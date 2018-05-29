Marte went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 12-5 triumph over the Reds on Monday.

Marte was out of the starting lineup Monday, but that didn't prevent him from posting his first multi-hit game since May 13. Despite the strong showing Monday, Marte is still hitting just .217 over the Diamondbacks' last seven games and hasn't resembled the player that looked like a cornerstone infielder in the second half of 2017. His OPS is down 149 points from the season before, putting Marte at risk of surrendering his everyday role.

More News
Our Latest Stories