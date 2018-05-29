Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Two-hit showing off bench
Marte went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 12-5 triumph over the Reds on Monday.
Marte was out of the starting lineup Monday, but that didn't prevent him from posting his first multi-hit game since May 13. Despite the strong showing Monday, Marte is still hitting just .217 over the Diamondbacks' last seven games and hasn't resembled the player that looked like a cornerstone infielder in the second half of 2017. His OPS is down 149 points from the season before, putting Marte at risk of surrendering his everyday role.
