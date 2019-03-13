Manager Torey Lovullo said Marte's playing time will not be impacted by the arrival of Adam Jones, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The manager further clarified comments made by general manager Mike Hazen on Monday. Lovullo envisions Marte rotating among center field, second base and shortstop on a near-daily basis as dictated by need or matchup. "I'm not necessarily looking at total games played at each spot," Lovullo said. "It's that particular matchup on that day. Ketel's versatility is going to allow somebody to get into the game who could be a hired sniper or could be somebody who is going to go out there and have a great game because of the matchup." Marte, an infielder prior to 2019, had opened spring training as the team's primary center fielder. The bottom line is that Marte, who had 580 plate appearances over 153 games in 2018, will not see a noticeable reduction in playing time.