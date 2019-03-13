Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Usage clarified
Manager Torey Lovullo said Marte's playing time will not be impacted by the arrival of Adam Jones, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The manager further clarified comments made by general manager Mike Hazen on Monday. Lovullo envisions Marte rotating among center field, second base and shortstop on a near-daily basis as dictated by need or matchup. "I'm not necessarily looking at total games played at each spot," Lovullo said. "It's that particular matchup on that day. Ketel's versatility is going to allow somebody to get into the game who could be a hired sniper or could be somebody who is going to go out there and have a great game because of the matchup." Marte, an infielder prior to 2019, had opened spring training as the team's primary center fielder. The bottom line is that Marte, who had 580 plate appearances over 153 games in 2018, will not see a noticeable reduction in playing time.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Remains in CF mix•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Impacted by Jones signing•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Excels in leadoff role•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Expected to play center field•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Could play center field•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Ends season on high note•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are good across all formats, but these 30 have specific qualities that make the...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
What can pitching projections tell us?
Aaron Sauceda digs into the numbers to show how much we can learn from last year's numbers,...
-
Late-round cost, first-round potential
Finding value in the late rounds is the best way to ensure you're going to build the best team...
-
10-team AL-only Roto mock
Heath Cummings experiments with starting pitcher-pitcher and discusses the advantages and...