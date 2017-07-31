Marte is expected to be placed on the bereavement list following the death of his mother, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

This is tragic news, and Marte is headed back to the Dominican Republic to be with his family during this difficult time. Emilio Bonifacio was added on a minor-league deal and could temporarily fill in at shortstop with Marte out, though the Diamondbacks could ultimately look to add another infielder via trade given Chris Owings is also out with a fractured finger.