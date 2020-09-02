Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Marte and rookie Daulton Varsho will share center field after the team traded Starling Marte, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Varsho got the start Tuesday, but Lovullo said Marte will move from second base to the outfield as well. He spent most of his breakout 2019 campaign as a center fielder. Tim Locastro will also be in the center field mix.