Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Won't miss start

Marte (hamstring) is starting in center field and hitting leadoff Thursday against the Dodgers.

Marte exited Tuesday's game with a right hamstring cramp, but he's good to go for Thursday's series opener after a scheduled off day Wednesday. The 25-year-old is in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak -- during which he's slashing .415/.467/.805 with four home runs, nine RBI and a steal -- and will look to keep things rolling against lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu on Thursday.

