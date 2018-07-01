Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that Marte wouldn't start Sunday's game against the Giants after suffering a right hamstring cramp in Saturday's 7-0 loss, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Marte felt his hamstring act up while he was running out an infield single in the bottom of the seventh inning. He was checked on by the team trainer and was able to walk off the field under his own power after the play, with the diagnosis of a cramp amounting to good news for the infielder. Lovullo said that Marte would be evaluated prior to Sunday's contest and could be available off the bench.