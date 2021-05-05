Marte (hamstring) will begin taking at-bats during games at Arizona's alternate site, NIck Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The plan is to have Marte lightly jog out of the batter's box before ramping up his intensity. Manager Torey Lovullo did not have an update on where Marte was in his running progression.
