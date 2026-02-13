Gurriel (knee) arrived at camp Thursday and was optimistic about beating his timeline for a return, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Gurriel, who underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in September of 2025, is currently expected to miss the first two months of the season but told manager Torey Lovullo that he's shooting for Opening Day. Lovullo stressed that Gurriel's return "is not gonna be Opening Day," but the outfielder has graduated to hitting and running. That suggests he could beat the June 1 estimated timeline. The Diamondbacks will explore internal options to replace Gurriel in left field, including 40-man roster options Jorge Barrosa, Jordan Lawlar and Tim Tawa.