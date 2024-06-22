Gurriel did not require an X-ray on his elbow following Friday's game against the Phillies, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Gurriel exited the contest in the seventh inning with elbow soreness, though manager Torey Lovullo said after the game that he doesn't anticipate that Gurriel will require a stint on the injured list. The outfielder's status for Saturday remains in question, however.