Gurriel (elbow) is starting in left field and batting third in Sunday's series finale against the Phillies, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports..

Gurriel returns to the lineup Sunday after sitting out of Saturday's 12-1 loss to Philadelphia. He left in the seventh inning of Friday's contest with left elbow soreness, but the injury wasn't severe enough to warrant an X-ray. For the month of June, Gurriel is slashing .333/.352/.536 with four home runs and 12 RBI over 69 at-bats.