Gurriel (shoulder) is starting in left field and batting sixth Thursday against the White Sox.
Gurriel was scratched from the lineup Wednesday due to left shoulder tightness, but it has proven to be a minor issue and he is back in action for the Diamondbacks in Thursday's series finale versus Chicago. He went 3-for-5 with three singles and a run scored in Tuesday's series opener.
