Gurriel (hand) will bat third and start in left field in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel exited Friday's 7-5 win over the Cubs after taking a pitch off his left hand during an at-bat, but X-rays cleared him of any structural damage. A day off Saturday appears to be all Gurriel needed for the soreness in his hand to subside.