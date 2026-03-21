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Gurriel (knee) is not expected to appear in a Cactus League game, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

There hasn't been a setback for Gurriel, who is well ahead of schedule in his rehab, but he appears to have run out of time in his quest to make the Opening Day roster. He'll continue to take at-bats on the back fields and hopes for a mid-April debut.

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