Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Angels.

Gurriel's game-clinching grand slam marks his 13th home run of the year. The outfielder is currently on pace to pass his personal record of 21 long balls in a season, which he set in 2019 as a member of the Blue Jays. The veteran is currently on a hot streak, as he has hits in five of his last six contests.