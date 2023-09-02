Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 4-2 win over the Orioles.

Gurriel kept up his hot hitting from August (.286 over 25 games) with his first-inning blast Friday. The 29-year-old has homered twice over his last five contests, giving him 21 long balls on the year. He's added a solid .254/.305/.463 slash line with 70 RBI, 55 runs scored, four stolen bases, 28 doubles and two triples through 120 games overall.