Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 8-6 win over Colorado.

Gurriel had a run-producing single in the third inning and then belted a solo home run in the fifth. It was the first homer of the season for Gurriel, who's had a slow start since being activated off the 60-day injured list in April; however, the bat has showed recent life. He's delivered runs in four of the last five games and is 6-for-20 with three extra base hits and five RBI during that span.