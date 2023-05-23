Gurriel went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Monday's win over the Phillies.

Gurriel opened the game's scoring with a solo shot in the second inning and later added an insurance run with his eighth-inning RBI double. He's been terrific in May, going 25-for-63 (.397) with seven homers and a 9:9 BB:K while hitting safely in 15 of 17 games. On the year, Gurriel is slashing .321/.376/.562 with 22 extra-base hits and 27 RBI through 178 plate appearances.