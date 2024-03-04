Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Gurriel delivered a run-scoring double in the fourth inning, giving him extra-base hits in consecutive games. He's 5-for-14 with a home run and three RBI over five Cactus League appearances. He experienced a bounce-back season in his first year with the Diamondbacks in 2023, and the club re-signed him for another three seasons. He provides a needed right-handed bat to complement a lefty-dominant lineup.