Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Continues RBI binge
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gurriel went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Reds.
Gurriel produced the Diamondbacks' first run with a first-inning sacrifice fly and then ended matters in the 11th with a run-scoring single. He's hit safely in eight consecutive contests, including three home runs, and is binging on RBI this month. He has 14 runs driven in during the hit streak and 25 over 20 August contests.
