Manager Torey Lovullo said Gurriel (shoulder) could return to the lineup as early as Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel was scratched from the Diamondbacks' lineup Wednesday versus the White Sox after experiencing tightness in his left shoulder during pregame batting practice, but it doesn't seem to be anything serious. He went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's series opener and might be ready for Thursday's series finale.